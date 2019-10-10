Keystone Property Group Scores $66M Loan For NJ Complex

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Keystone Property Group has landed $66 million in financing for a Morristown, New Jersey, office complex, according to an announcement from lender 3650 REIT on Thursday. One of several third-quarter loans the Miami-based REIT announced on Thursday, the loan is for the APX Morristown office complex. The 486,736-square-foot complex is located at 412 Mount Kemble Ave. and is close to the Morristown train station, which provides easy access to New York Penn Station. Newark Liberty International Airport is also in proximity to the property. "As more borrowers realize the value of aligning their perspectives with a lender that does not pass...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS