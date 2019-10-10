Sears Hometown Investors Say Lampert Engineered Bad Deal

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores investors have filed a proposed class action in Delaware Chancery Court accusing controlling shareholder and former Sears CEO Edward S. Lampert of a yearslong effort to strip value from the retailer to buy out its remaining shares at an unfairly low price. In a complaint made public late Wednesday, investors Wayne Grant and Keith Edquist assert breach of fiduciary duty and unjust enrichment claims against the billionaire former Sears CEO, his hedge fund ESL Investments Inc., and companies he set up to buy most of Sears Holdings Corp.'s assets out of bankruptcy for $5.2 billion earlier...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS