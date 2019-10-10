Mo. Woman Gets 57 Months For Medicaid, Tax Fraud Scheme

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 4:14 PM EDT) -- A Missouri woman who was convicted earlier this year of helping run a nearly $1 million Medicaid and payroll tax fraud scheme was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison without parole, prosecutors said Thursday. The sentence, handed down Wednesday in a Missouri federal court, was less than the 6.5 years in prison federal prosecutors had sought for Pamela Van Drie, who, along with her husband, was found guilty after a February trial on all 40 counts over their scheme to defraud Medicaid and the Internal Revenue Service and falsely claim unemployment benefits. For nearly five years, Pamela Van...

