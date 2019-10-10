Court Sees Breach But No Damages In Miami Firm Dissolution

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A Florida state judge has ruled that three former Ehrenstein Charbonneau Calderín partners are entitled to collect attorney fees for litigation with their former partner over the Miami boutique's 2018 breakup, despite concluding that they breached their operating agreement by unilaterally dissolving the firm. Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge William Thomas said in his 16-page order, entered Wednesday, that a judicial dissolution of ECC was appropriate because it was not practicable for the firm to carry on business following the lawyers' split, and that former partner Michael D. Ehrenstein, despite raising a legitimate concern, had failed to show he suffered damages....

