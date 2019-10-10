Towns Cut From Challenge To Maine's Cable Unbundling Law

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 8:21 PM EDT) -- Fifteen Maine towns slipped out of a suit Thursday brought by Disney, Fox and other big broadcasters challenging a new law that would allow customers to buy channels individually without being locked in to a specific cable package. The broadcasters told a Maine federal court they were fine with letting the municipalities go because they weren't "necessary parties" to the lawsuit, provided they all agreed not to try to enforce the law against the companies while the suit was still pending. But the claims against state officials, including Maine's governor and attorney general, remained untouched. "The state defendants have agreed that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS