Ex-NFLer Stiffed Benefits Consultants On Fees, Suit Says

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A Florida consulting company is suing a former NFL player, saying in a state court complaint Thursday that he has failed to pay up on a $100,000 contract after the company helped him receive disability benefits from the league. In a complaint filed in Lee County Circuit Court, Legacy Pro Sports LLC alleges that Oluseyi Ajirotutu, who played wide receiver for the San Diego Chargers, Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles, signed a contract in November 2018 to pay a total of $100,000 from his disability benefits for the company's services. But despite several demands, Ajirotutu has not started making payments, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS