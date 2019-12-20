Cos. Would Use Voluntary Int'l Tax System, IRS Official Says

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 8:14 PM EST) -- A top official with the U.S. Treasury Department defended Friday a U.S. proposal to implement an international tax overhaul as an optional safe harbor, claiming that companies would volunteer for higher taxes to achieve stability and certainty in enforcement. While officials in Europe and at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development have mocked the idea as relying on the philanthropy of giant corporations, David Kautter, Treasury's assistant secretary for tax policy, said hundreds of companies have told the department they'd rather pay higher taxes than face aggressive foreign tax authorities seeking to stamp out perceived tax avoidance. “We heard two things...

