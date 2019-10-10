Target Can't Pass Buck On Antibiotic Labeling Suit Costs

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Drug supplier McKesson Corp. and its insurer don't have to pay Target Corp.'s legal bills in a suit alleging a woman developed a rare skin disorder after following instructions on an inaccurate label on an antibiotic she bought from the retail giant, a California appeals court affirmed Thursday. In a unanimous opinion, a panel of the California Court of Appeal's Second Appellate District upheld a trial judge's ruling that neither McKesson nor its general liability insurer, Golden State Insurance Co. Ltd., had any duty to defend or indemnify Target in the now-settled underlying suit. According to the opinion, McKesson's pharmaceutical supply...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS