Immigration Audits Of STEM Grad Work Program Stir Anxiety

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Businesses have begun taking a closer look at their training programs for foreign math and science graduates as the Trump administration ramps up its scrutiny of employment visas for entry-level hires. Attorneys say that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement started random site inspections in July, and that these visits have picked up speed since then, targeting a work program known as optional practice training, or OPT. The training is geared toward recent graduates on F-1 student visas with science, technology, engineering and math degrees. An ICE spokesperson confirmed that the field visits are happening, but said the agency has been conducting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS