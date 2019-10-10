Student Loan Servicer Accused Of Mishandling Overpayments

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin-based student loan servicer misrepresents the way it allocates excess payments from borrowers on income-based repayment plans, an Illinois borrower claimed Thursday. Borrower Jeffrey Witz said Great Lakes Educational Loan Services Inc. forced him to pay off all the interest on one of his loans before applying any of the extra $600 he pays monthly to its principal. And that goes against what the servicer promotes on its website, which says it applies excess payments first to the interest that has accrued since borrowers' payments before allocating the rest to the loan with the highest principal, Witz claimed. The law governing income-based...

