What Do Trump's Orders Mean For Agency Guidance?

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Experts disagreed Thursday on the likely impact of two executive orders President Donald Trump signed a day earlier to limit regulators' use of informal guidance, with one dismissing them as political posturing while others predicted major but "sensible" changes. One order, titled "Transparency and Fairness," mandates that agencies only use guidance documents that are posted to a searchable index and respond to questions from regulated parties. The other, "Improved Agency Guidance Documents," codifies and extends existing requirements about public comment processes for documents considered "significant," the definition for which the order expands. The order also lets regulated parties petition for the withdrawal of guidance they...

