Pinnacle Can't Boot Wage Claims From Dealers' FLSA Suit

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 9:48 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge on Thursday refused to let Pinnacle Entertainment off the hook for claims that it cheated table dealers out of their minimum wages by diverting money from their checks to pay their gaming license fees. U.S. District Judge Gary A. Fenner said in his order that the purported class of workers adequately claimed that Pinnacle Entertainment Inc. ran afoul of the Fair Labor Standards Act by deducting the costs for their state-mandated gaming licenses from their paychecks, denying Pinnacle's bid to partially dismiss the suit. Though the FLSA allows certain costs — such as lodging or boarding —...

