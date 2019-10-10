Pot Co. Wants $7M Over Crop Lost By Locked Warehouse

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A California cannabis company allegedly changed the locks on a sub-tenant's growing warehouses after a rent dispute and cut its utilities, killing 11,500 square feet of marijuana plants, making off with $1.1 million and leaving behind a mite- and mold-infested ruin, according to a complaint filed in state court. Royce Clayton and his company, MSRC LLC, accused Dub Brothers Management LLC of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars of equipment Clayton had paid for and cutting off access to his business for months while his marijuana plants wilted and died along with it, according to the complaint in Los Angeles County...

