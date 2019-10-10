Dental Startup Settles With Last Distributor In Boycott Suit

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Online supplier SourceOne Dental Inc. has reached a settlement with Benco Dental Supply Co., the last company remaining in SourceOne's lawsuit accusing "the big three" dental suppliers of orchestrating a boycott of the upstart rival. SourceOne and Benco filed a motion in New York federal court on Thursday asking for more time to finalize a settlement initially struck Oct. 3 during trial. The deal resolves all claims and counterclaims between the sides and they asked for a deadline for filing the settlement with the court to be extended from Oct. 17 to Nov. 4. Details of the agreement have not been...

