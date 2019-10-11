2nd Circ. Orders Damages Redo In Health Plan Funding Row

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 5:09 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has found that a federal district judge incorrectly applied an interest rate when looking at how much a food services business owed a union health plan in damages for unpaid health care contributions, kicking the case back to the lower court to rethink how much the company needs to pay. A three-judge panel on Thursday vacated U.S. District Judge Katherine B. Forrest's final judgment that ordered Nutrition Management Services Co. to pay damages and attorney fees to the Building Service 32BJ Health Fund on top of the delinquent contributions. The panel said that a recalculation of those damages...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS