19 Abilify Claims Tossed As Lacking Proof In MDL Settlement

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge overseeing multidistrict litigation over side effects of the antipsychotic drug Abilify dismissed another 19 individual cases Thursday as a sanction for those consumers' failures to comply with court orders following the announcement of a global settlement in February. U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers' ruling comes just over two weeks after she tossed 149 of the roughly 600 individual cases on similar grounds. The judge found the dismissed plaintiffs didn't follow her directives, either by failing to submit supporting documentation for their claims or by submitting documentation that failed to establish that they used name brand Abilify....

