Revising Cloud Contracts In Light Of Capital One Cyberattack

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 1:58 PM EDT) -- On July 30, Capital One Financial Corp., the fifth largest U.S. credit card issuer, reported that approximately 106 million card customers’ and applicants’ personal information was stolen by a hacker in late March. The breach implicated 140,000 Social Security numbers and 80,000 bank account numbers, as well as credit scores, payment histories and credit limits of individuals associated with Capital One. The stolen data was stored on the Amazon Web Services Inc. cloud and, according to Capital One, was stolen via a misconfigured firewall on an AWS bucket (i.e., a cloud server used to store sensitive information). Because its security defenses...

