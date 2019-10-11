Despite Legalization, Marijuana Usage Is Risky For Ill. Tenants

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT) -- For many Illinois residents, the passage of the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act was cause for celebration. The CRTA, which takes effect on Jan. 1, 2020, legalizes the sale and use of marijuana for recreational purposes throughout the state and also provides legal protections for marijuana-related businesses and residents who use marijuana in their homes or on the grounds of certain businesses.[1] The CRTA provides an extensive, even impressive, legal framework to cover most situations where marijuana use may come into contact with the law. But the CRTA’s lack of provisions protecting residential tenants who use marijuana means that tenants might...

