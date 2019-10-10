NLRB OKs Rules On Workers Sharing Info, Talking To Press

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 5:16 PM EDT) -- A divided National Labor Relations Board ruled Thursday that a produce company’s policies barring workers from answering media requests and discussing certain customer information with third parties were lawful, reversing an agency judge. NLRB Chairman John Ring and members Bill Emanuel and Marvin Kaplan analyzed the rules under a test laid out in a 2017 board ruling involving jet maker Boeing, concluding that LA Specialty Produce Co. had good reasons for maintaining the prohibitions and that a "reasonable" worker wouldn't read the rules as restricting rights protected by federal labor law. Of the confidentiality rule, the majority said a bar on...

