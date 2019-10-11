Conn. Says DHS Ignored State Pardons In Deportation Cases

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- The state of Connecticut slammed the Trump administration for moving to deport immigrants based on crimes for which they had been pardoned, accusing the federal government of illegally ignoring the state's pardon system and stepping on state sovereignty. The Connecticut Attorney General's Office argued in its lawsuit Thursday that the administration "abruptly abandoned" decades of settled practice last year when the U.S. Department of Homeland Security stopped recognizing the authority of Connecticut's pardons and refused to waive deportation orders based on those since-pardoned crimes. DHS has refused to waive deportations for at least two pardoned Connecticut residents, according to the suit,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS