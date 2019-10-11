Ex-NFLer Can't Avoid Depo In Disability Benefits Suit

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT) -- A Florida magistrate judge has ordered a former NFL lineman to give a deposition in his suit against the league's retirement and disability plans as they attempt to claw back $831,000 in benefits, while cutting out questions that have already been answered by other sources. U.S. Magistrate Judge Julie S. Sneed on Thursday backed the Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan and the NFL Player Disability & Neurocognitive Benefit Plan's request to compel discovery from Tyrone Keys and his spouse relating to the amount the plans allege Keys was overpaid. While Keys argued the plans aren't entitled to discovery because they hadn't...

