Caterpillar Can't Ditch Antitrust Claims Even As Suit Slashed

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 2:37 PM EDT) -- Caterpillar Inc. and Komatsu America Corp. have failed to escape antitrust claims accusing them of trying to strong-arm a competitor out of the construction equipment business, despite a Delaware federal judge slicing the long-running suit to the bare bones. In a 25-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews on Thursday booted the rest of the named defendants from the suit and killed all of International Construction Products' state claims, leaving intact only the federal antitrust allegations against the two construction giants. And he noted that he found the legal argument behind ICP's state claims particularly lacking. "All of these claims...

