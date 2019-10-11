Firms Want $2M In Fees For Quantum Accounting Settlement

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Kirby McInerney and Glancy Prongay and Murray asked a California federal court Thursday for roughly $2 million in fees for their efforts securing a tentative $8 million from data storage company Quantum Corp. to resolve a shareholder lawsuit over its accounting practices. The firms also asked for about $101,000 in reimbursement for expenses, saying they spent more than 2,000 hours on work related to the litigation and achieved an "excellent result" for the investors. "Lead counsel's extensive efforts and skill led to the settlement and strongly support the requested percentage fee," according to their motion for the fees. The shareholders have...

