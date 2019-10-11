Construction Co. Says It’s Owed $1.6M For Vegas Road Work

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 1:41 PM EDT) -- A construction materials subcontractor still has not been paid about $1.6 million of what it’s owed for providing precast concrete products for a Las Vegas road project, the company told an Arizona federal court. EnCon Arizona LLC, which does business as TPAC, has only been paid $12 million out of the promised $13.6 million in its subcontract with Kiewit Infrastructure West Co., TPAC said Thursday. The work is for the Nevada Department of Transportation’s “Project Neon,” an ambitious road construction project in and around Las Vegas, the complaint says. Per its 2016 subcontract and a later design modification, TPAC produced and...

