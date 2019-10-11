4 Privacy Disputes Ripe For Supreme Court Review

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 9:53 PM EDT) -- While the U.S. Supreme Court doesn't currently have a blockbuster privacy case on its docket, several hot-button issues are primed to be added to the justices' agenda, such as the standards for certifying massive privacy classes and the harm that has to be shown to prop up data breach claims. During its past several terms, the court has taken up a range of major privacy issues, including the standing threshold for statutory privacy claims, whether police need warrants to access historical cellphone records and how much input federal agencies should have on how privacy laws are interpreted. The court's privacy caseload...

