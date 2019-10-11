Grubhub Says Calls To Customer Were Properly Targeted

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT) -- A Grubhub user has “pled herself out of court” after amending claims that customers nationwide received hundreds of unwanted autodialed calls despite being told they would stop, the mobile food delivery service has argued in a bid to escape the suit. The amended complaint Donna Marshall filed after Grubhub Inc. challenged her standing as a proposed class member does not plead facts showing it used an autodialing device to place its allegedly illegal calls, the company argued Thursday to U.S. District Judge John Tharp Jr. Marshall has reduced her attack on Grubhub’s calling equipment to “a single, boilerplate paragraph” paraphrasing the...

