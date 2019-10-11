Real Estate Developer Settles Spam Text Suit For $1.5M

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A real estate investment management company has agreed to pay $1.5 million to put to bed a proposed class action accusing it of sending more than 100,000 spam text messages promoting its rental apartments, according to documents filed in Florida federal court. The proposed deal comes on the heels of U.S. District Judge Ursula Ungaro resurrecting the dispute after tossing it without prejudice in August, when she found that plaintiff Brittany Cortazar had failed to show that named defendant CA Ventures LLC was behind the disputed text messaging campaign. Cortazar quickly amended her complaint to bring the same allegations against Chicago-based CA Management Services Parent,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS