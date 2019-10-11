Biotech, Bank Raise Combined $276M In Low-Priced IPOs

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 3:14 PM EDT) -- Drug developer Vir Biotechnology Inc. and Chicago-area bank HBT Financial Inc. made their debuts in public markets Friday after raising nearly $276 million combined in initial public offerings that priced at the bottom of their ranges, capping off a mild week for IPOs. San Francisco-based Vir, advised by Cooley LLP, raised $142.9 million after selling 7.1 million shares at $20 each, representing the bottom of its price range of $20 to $22. Illinois-based HBT Financial Inc. raised $132.8 million after selling 8.3 million shares at $16 each, below its stated range of $17 to $19. Both IPOs priced late Thursday, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS