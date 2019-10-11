US, China Reach Truce To Delay Next Tariff Wave

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 4:03 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration will hold off on raising tariffs against Chinese goods, according to a Friday announcement that marks a moment of conciliation in the sprawling trade conflict that has enveloped the two nations for over a year. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, left, shakes hands with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He after a minister-level trade meeting in Washington on Friday. (AP) Following two days of high-level negotiations in Washington, D.C., the administration reached a truce with its Chinese counterparts that will delay a hike of the tariff on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods from 25% to 30% that had...

