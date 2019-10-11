State Dept. Approves $515M In Sales To Kuwait, Tunisia

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of State has approved a $281 million sale of M88A2 HERCULES armored recovery vehicles to Kuwait and a $234 million sale of T-6C Texan military training aircraft to Tunisia, according to a Pentagon announcement. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency, part of the U.S. Department of Defense, said Thursday that the State Department approved the proposed sale of 19 of the armored vehicles, which are used for rescue and recovery missions, and 12 of the trainer aircraft. The agency called Kuwait and Tunisia major non-North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies for the U.S. and said that Kuwait was an important...

