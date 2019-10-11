NJ Biz Can’t Appeal $4.5M Property Value, Appeals Court Says

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey property owner cannot contest a city tax assessor’s $4.5 million valuation of its property because the previous owner did not timely provide requested income information for assessment purposes, a state appeals court said Friday. The appeals court rejected Fulton Partners LLC’s assertions that it should be allowed to appeal the assessed value of its property for tax year 2017 because the previous owner, Fulton Gardens Associates LLP, had received the assessor’s income information request and failed to respond to it. New Jersey law requires property owners to respond to tax assessors’ requests within 45 days and bars valuation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS