Abrams, Olshan Draw Guff For $22M Fee Bid On $47M Deal

Law360, Wilmington (October 11, 2019, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Abrams & Bayliss and Olshan Frome Wolosky faced pushback Thursday on a $22 million fee bid for brokering a potential $47 million deal on behalf of a putative class of investors challenging Medley Capital Corp.'s proposed tie-up with Sierra Income Corp., as the defendants cast doubt that the deal is worth that much. MCC, Sierra and other Medley entities and certain directors named as defendants in the class suit filed briefs late Thursday asking the Delaware Chancery Court to either deny or delay deciding co-lead counsel Abrams & Bayliss LLP and Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP's request, saying there is still too...

