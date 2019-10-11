9 Months For Ex-Accountant Who Leaked Secrets To KPMG

Law360, New York (October 11, 2019, 2:58 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge hit former Public Company Accounting Oversight Board accountant Jeffrey Wada with nine months in prison Friday for passing inspection secrets from the financial watchdog to KPMG, calling him a “crucial” component of an illegal scheme that led to six convictions. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken also put the 44-year-old California man on the hook for restitution in an amount to be determined later but allowed Wada to remain free while he appeals his conviction. “The criminal conduct here was serious,” said Judge Oekten, who has put the financial damage sustained by the quasi-official PCAOB at $830,000...

