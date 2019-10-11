Mountain Valley Pipeline Pays $2M To End Va. Pollution Suit

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Developers of the $5 billion Mountain Valley gas pipeline will pay a $2.15 million civil penalty to resolve allegations it violated Virginia environmental laws and its Clean Water Act permit during construction of the project, the Virginia Attorney General's Office said Friday. Mountain Valley, a joint venture of EQM Midstream Partners LP, NextEra Capital Holdings Inc. Con Edison Transmission Inc., WGL Midstream and RGC Midstream LLC, will pay the money as part of a consent decree in which it also agreed to court-supervised compliance with state environmental laws and its CWA Section 401 water quality permit, as well as third-party monitoring of steps its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS