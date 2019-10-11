Lack Of Broadband Data Dooms Subsidy Cap, Groups Say

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission should not impose an overall spending cap on its broadband and telephone subsidy programs because it still doesn't know the extent of the "digital divide" that the programs are meant to address, public interest groups said in a filing posted Thursday. In an ex parte lobbying filing, Public Knowledge, Next Century Cities and New America's Open Technology Institute told Republican Commissioner Michael O'Rielly that his favored plan to hold the Universal Service Fund subsidy programs accountable could end up hampering the FCC's mission of furthering nationwide connectivity. "It is unwise and shortsighted to consider a cap for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS