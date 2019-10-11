Union Can't Avoid Charter Strike Arbitration, 2nd Circ. Says

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 5:14 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit ruled Friday that the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers can’t avoid arbitration with Charter Communications over a March 2017 strike, rejecting the union's argument that a National Labor Relations Board ruling meant it wasn't bound by a no-strike agreement. The three-judge panel said in its unanimous order that the district court correctly granted summary judgment to Charter Communications Inc. in its dispute with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, AFL-CIO, Local Union No. 3. The union's arguments that there weren’t any enforceable no-strike or arbitration and grievance agreements following the NLRB’s resolution of an unfair labor practice alleged...

