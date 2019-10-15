EEOC Hits Dairy Queen Operator With Disability Bias Suit

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A Dairy Queen restaurant has been slapped with a discrimination suit in Tennessee federal court by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which claims the eatery failed to adjust health code requirements to accommodate a hearing-impaired kitchen worker's cochlear implant. Bloomington, Minnesota-based Fourteen Foods LLC, which owns and operates more than 200 Dairy Queen Brazier and DQ Grill & Chill restaurants in 13 states and employs about 9,000 people, violated the Americans with Disabilities Act when a supervisor refused to rehire Robin King as a cleaner because his hearing device prevented him from wearing a hat or visor, the EEOC said in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS