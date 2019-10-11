Chicago Man Ran Illegal Sports Gambling Business, Feds Say

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A Chicago resident ran an illegal gambling business and hid that work and related income in a bankruptcy proceeding he initiated to escape a $1.5 million civil judgment, according to charges federal prosecutors made public Friday. Michael Frontier maintained his gambling platform through Costa Rica-based online sportsbook, personally collecting money from bettors or paying it to them depending on the outcomes of their bets, according to the 14-count indictment. Frontier hid that business and income in the disclosures he filed to dodge a $1.5 million civil judgment entered against him for negligence in a motorcycle accident, prosecutors claim. Frontier faces five...

