Woman's Brain Damage Came During Surgery, Doc Testifies

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A neurologist told a Nevada jury Friday that a woman who went into respiratory failure during heart surgery at Las Vegas' Summerlin Hospital suffered a permanent brain injury during the procedure, and that her treating doctor would have known something went wrong. During the second week of the trial before Clark County District Judge David Jones, plaintiffs Elisa and Edgar Sales called to the stand Oregon Health & Science University neurology professor Dr. Tarvez Tucker. The Sales allege the doctors and nurses who were involved in a 2016 procedure to replace Elisa Sales’ pacemaker were negligent in how they responded to...

