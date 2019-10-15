Tribe Tells 9th Circ. Gov't Reinterpreting Jurisdiction Policy

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The Yakama Nation told the Ninth Circuit the Trump administration is reinterpreting government policy to undermine the tribe’s right to investigate crimes involving tribe members on its reservation, even if a nonmember is involved. The Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation told the federal appellate court Friday in a reply brief that the government's amicus brief ignores a Department of the Interior letter and uses a detailed reinterpretation of a state proclamation to support Washington state's Yakima County and the city of Toppenish's claim that they have jurisdiction over crimes involving nontribal parties on the Yakama Reservation. The Yakama...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS