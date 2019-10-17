What 2nd Circ. Biggie Case Means For Musical Artists

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 2:27 PM EDT) -- Most musical artists can rattle off a list of their musical influences and inspirations, but when does drawing from works of the past cross the line into copyright infringement? Late last month, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Oyewole v. Ora upheld a New York federal court’s decision allowing musical artists greater leeway when reusing the copyrighted works of others. While copyright law generally restricts a second artist from copying the works of those that came before, some copying is protected as transformative fair use. Until recently, this protection had been used to allow transformative works of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS