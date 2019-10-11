Battles Over California's Dynamex Law Just Beginning

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Assembly Bill 5, California's new law making it harder for businesses to classify their workers as independent contractors, has garnered a lot of attention for its potential to disrupt the so-called gig economy. But there's an abundance of unanswered questions about how it will change the way businesses operate. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed A.B. 5 into law on Sept. 18 after it swiftly cleared the Legislature. The statute codifies a 2018 decision by the California Supreme Court called Dynamex, which imposed a stricter three-prong "ABC" test on employers looking to classify their workers as independent contractors who have fewer workplace...

