Hyatt Brings Deceptive Ad Claims To TravelPass Antitrust Suit

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Hyatt Corp. shot back Friday at the booking company who brought an antitrust suit that accuses it of conspiring with other hotel chains not to compete for web search terms, telling a Texas federal court that TravelPass' business “depends on deceiving customers.” TravelPass Group makes its money through deceptive ads that make customers think they’re booking directly with hotel chains instead of a third party, Hyatt told the court in a filing outlining counterclaims against the travel site. “TravelPass’ endgame? Charging and profiting from commissions and from fees that customers would not have to pay if they did book directly,” the hotel chain...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS