15 Minutes With G/O Media's General Counsel

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 12:15 PM EDT) -- Kai Falkenberg, who in September became the top lawyer at G/O Media — which includes publications such as The Onion, Gizmodo, Jezebel, The Root and Deadspin — is excited to represent the journalists she called "digital media pioneers." Kai Falkenberg Currently: General counsel, G/O Media Previously: Of counsel, Miller Korzenik Sommers Rayman LLP Law school: Columbia Law School One of the appealing aspects of her new job, "is the opportunity to be the newsroom lawyer for journalists that are breaking news, that are telling important stories that have not yet been told — often from people who are underrepresented in the mainstream media —...

