IPRs Will Bleed Budgets And Innovation, States Warn Justices

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Public universities and state governments on Tuesday told the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a case looking at whether they can invoke sovereign immunity to escape Patent Trial and Appeal Board proceedings, claiming schools don’t have the resources to defend themselves. The sets of 17 states and 12 state universities want the justices to undo the Federal Circuit’s finding that states can’t invoke sovereign immunity to escape inter partes reviews, with the universities calling it “dangerous precedent.” The Association of Public and Land-grant Universities, in its own brief Friday, brought the same argument in urging the Supreme Court to grant...

