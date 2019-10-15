Hawaii Telecom's FCC Suit Belongs In DC Circ., Court Says

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims has decided it cannot take on a telecom company’s $200 million suit challenging a Federal Communications Commission decision to cut off funding for a project to provide better service for those living in the Hawaiian homelands, saying the suit instead belongs in the D.C. Circuit. While Sandwich Isles Communications Inc. may maintain that it’s suing the federal government for breach of contract, it is actually just challenging an FCC order, which puts the case squarely in the jurisdiction of the D.C. Circuit, the court said in a Friday opinion. “[T]he true nature of SIC’s claims...

