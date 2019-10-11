Akin Gump's Local Focus Helped Land Bull Semen IP Win

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 8:28 PM EDT) -- To convince a jury in the heart of dairy country to enforce patents on technology used to breed milk cows, Akin Gump attorneys used custom 3D graphics, testimony from inventors and an appeal to the sensibilities of their Midwestern jury to secure a verdict of $8.5 million plus ongoing royalties. Representing Inguran LLC, a Texas-based seller of bull semen that has been analyzed and sorted to guarantee the sex of the calf, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP attorneys headed to Madison, Wisconsin, last month to duke it out with locally based bull stud company ABS Global Inc. over three...

