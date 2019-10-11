Apple-Qualcomm Patent Feud Still Rumbling At PTAB

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 9:22 PM EDT) -- After striking a six-year deal they said ended all their litigation worldwide, Apple and Qualcomm nonetheless plowed ahead this week with several open cases at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board in the iPhone maker's bid to knock out several of the chipmaker's patents. In one of those cases on Friday, Qualcomm Inc. urged the board to not let Apple Inc. use part of the very Qualcomm patent it is challenging to try to invalidate it. Apple argued that Qualcomm's description of the technology in the background of the patent, which covers supplying power to circuits, renders the challenged claim invalid...

