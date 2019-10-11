Acting DHS Head McAleenan Leaving Trump Administration

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 8:27 PM EDT) -- The acting head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Kevin McAleenan, is leaving the agency after a six-month stint as its interim leader, President Donald Trump said late Friday. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan, shown speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations in September, said Friday that he is stepping down after six months in the post. (AP) Trump praised McAleenan’s work on stemming unauthorized immigration, and says he plans to name a new acting DHS secretary next week. “Kevin McAleenan has done an outstanding job as Acting Secretary of Homeland Security,” Trump tweeted. “Kevin now, after many years in...

