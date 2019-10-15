2 More Judges Block Trump's 'Public Charge' Rule

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Federal judges in Illinois and Maryland blocked the Trump administration from enforcing a rule penalizing immigrants for using public assistance programs, joining courts in New York, California and Washington who halted the policy before it could take effect Tuesday. Illinois U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman issued an injunction Monday based on what he called a "dry and arguably bloodless" examination of the matter at hand, drawing a line between his ruling and the impassioned decision of U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels of New York, who said Friday the policy change is "repugnant to the American Dream." “To be sure, this case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS